Will continue to play lead roles despite criticism: Humayun Saeed

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th November, 2019) Pakistani versatile actor Humayun Saeed has said that he will continue to play lead roles in films and dramas despite criticism.In a statement, the actor said that he will respond back to the critics with his acting.

I don't care whatever haters think about my age and my roles. I will continue to work hard, he added.Humayun Saeed further said that his ongoing drama �Mere Pass Tum Ho' is having lesson for the people living in a society.