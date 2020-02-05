Zaira Wasim speaks up against atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that barbarism is continuing in Occupied Kashmir where liberty and freedom of the individuals have completely been destroyed.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5, 2020) Indian actress Zaira Wasim has spoken up against Indian forces’ atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, pointing out sufferings and troubles of the Kashmiri people.

Taking to Instagram, Zaira Wasim who got fame after her role in Amir Khan’s movie “Dangal” penned down in detail the plight of Kashmiri people under the curfew. She expressed grief over the ongoing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

She wrote: “ Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow. Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced?" Zaira said on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today (Wednesday).

She also questioned brutality in the valley saying that how the system is not even making small efforts to stop the cruelty, "Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but stubbornly tend to go their way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world..."

Indian government under Modi last year in August stripped away special status of Occupied Kashmir, imposed curfew in the valley and put restrictions on communication. According to reports, Modi government was planning genocide of Kashmiri people as well as Muslims community in rest of the Indian states.