1st President PGA Open Golf Championship concludes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship fully endorsed by Punjab Golf Association (PGA) concluded here on Sunday and Muhammed Shahzad topped in the Professionals Category and Damil Ataullah in the Amateur Section and Hamna Amjad in the Ladies event at the par 72 PAF Skyview Golf Course.

A few other Names also deserved a mention and they are Muhammed Akram (Senior Professional Winner ) ,Rehan Babar (Junior Professional Winner ) and Lt Col Mohammad Ayub (Senior Amateur Winner). The golfing champions participating in this event found the competition rather brutal and only the most skillful ones ended up winning titles.

As for these high achievers in the six day premier golfing activity Muhammed Shahzad of Lahore Garrison had the honor of prevailing over the otherwise unbeatable 200 titles winner, Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal in a contest of excellence and this hard working champion now finds himself as the new hero of professional golf in Pakistan .

In the race for high achievement amongst amateurs ,the very young one Damil Ataullah held sway over some strong adversaries to emerge as the best amateur .Vis a vis the ladies , Hamna Amjad, still in her teens found herself up against players like Abeeha Syed and Parkha Ijaz and played dauntlessly to emerge as the Ladies Title winner.

At the conclusion of the President PGA Open Golf Championship ,the President PGA, Lt Gen Abdul Aziz (Retd) was present to honor the top performers .

He also shared that Punjab Golf Association had set up a golf academy at Lahore Garrison Greens and a Summer Coaching Camp was in progress to train selected young ones who will be lent full financial backing and technical support. He also shared that PGA will be sending coaches to schools to familiarize and attract students to the game of golf.

Detailed results of all events are,professionals ;Muhammed Shahzad ,winner ;Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal ,runner up;Mohammad Naeem ,third ;Senior Professionals ;Muhammed Akram ,Winner;Nisar Hussain ,Second ;Muhammed Tariq ,third ;Junior Professionals ;Rehan Babar ,Winner;Ashass Amjad,runner up;Abid Iqbal ,third ;Amateur;Damil Ataullah ,Winner;Shahzaib ,runner up;Qasim Ali Khan ,third ;Amateur Net ;Nouman Ilyas ,first net;Sharaan Ali ,2nd net ;Hussain Hamid ,3rd net;Senior Amateur ;Lt Col Mohammad Ayub ,first gross;Tariq Mehmood ,second gross;Col Raja Asif Mehdi,3rd gross;Senior Amateur Net ;Dr Hameed Awan ,first net;Saadullah Tiwana ,Second net;Col Ikram ul Haq ,third net;Ladies Amateur;Hamna Amjad ,Winner ;Abeeha Syed ,runner up Prize arkha Ijaz ,third ;The prize distribution ceremony at the PAF Skyview Golf Course was grand indeed and in attendance were Brig Ayyaz Masood ,Secretary PGA ,Kashif Bhatti ,GM of PGA ,Imran Pervez ,Vice President ,PAF Skyview ,Mian Safdar ,CEO Coppergat Cables and Wires,golf professionals and golf players .