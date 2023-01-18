20-K Cup 2023: Five matches decided as event moves to quarterfinals stage

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Five more matches were decided in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 cricket Tournament here on Wednesday as the event is moving towards quarterfinals stage that will begin from 22nd January.

Model Town Club, Ali Garh Club, Shahkamal Club, Valencia Gymkhana and Model Town Greens registered contrasting victories in their respective matches played here at the different venues of the city.

Model Town Club defeated Township Whites by four wickets in the 31st match of the tournament. Township Whites, batting first, couldn't start well and also failed to pile up a good total as they were bundled out for 94 runs in 16.3 overs. Only M Faiq (22), Kamran Afzal (16), Shoaib (15) and Naeem Khan (13) crossed the double figures. Umaid Asif and Afaq Afridi bowled brilliantly and grabbed 3 wickets each while Hassan Rizwan bagged 2 wickets.

Model Town Club chased the target in 18.2 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Haider top-scored with 29 runs while M Saleem and Obaid Shahid contributed with 20 and 14 runs. Afaq Afridi was named player of the match.

Ali Garh Club edged past Ludhiana Gymkhana Club by 2 wickets in the 32nd match. Ludhiana Gymkhana, batting first, posted a huge total of 188-8 in 20 overs with Kashid Siddiue (34), Tanveer islam (33) and M Junaid (22) playing superbly. Ali Shafiq claimed 3-36 and Ahsan Bhatti 2-15.

Ali Garh Club reached home safely in 19.5 overs, losing 8 wickets. Zeeshan Ashraf hammered 79 and Faraz Ahmad fired 50. Tanveer Islam clinched 4-23 and Saeed Ullah 2-38. Zeeshan Ashraf was declared man of the match.

Shah Kamal Club routed Yu Slim Club by 40 runs in the 30th match. Shahkamal Club, batting first, scored 178-10 in 19.5 overs with Azizullah cracking 71, Hamza Ahmed 28 and Imran Nazir Jr 20. Mohsin Nadeem secured 4-19, Haider Butt 2-43 and Aamer Jamal 2-31.

Yu Slim Club couldn't face the outstanding bowling of M Arslana (6-16), thus losing all their wickets for 138 in 19.4 overs. Only Mohsin Nadeem (44) and Safeer Azam (25) resisted their opponents well but couldn't save their team from facing the defeat. Besides M Arslan, Faheem Faisal bagged 2-43. Azizullah was adjudged as player of the match.

Valencia Gymkhana thumped Shah Faisal Club by 85 runs in the 33rd match. Valencia Gymkhana scored 172-6 in 20 overs with Attyab Ahmad smashing 66 and Farhan Yousaf 48. Ali Manzoor claimed 2-27. Shah Faisal Club, in reply, were bundled out for 87 runs in 18.1 overs. Hassan Hameed grabbed 4-11, Saifullah 2-15 and Ibtisam Azhar 2-11.

Model Town Greens defeated Pak Lions in 29th match of the tournament. Batting first, Model Town Greens scored 172-9 in 20 overs with Taimoor Khan scoring 38 and Mirwais Khan 30. Niaz Khan secured 4-36. In reply, Pak Lions could score 158-9 in 20 overs with Afzal Tahiri hitting 36 and Hassan Nawaz 35. Mirwais Khan claimed 5-24 to emerge as player of the match.

On Thursday (January 19, 2023), Model Town Whites will take on Tu Slim Club in the 34th match of the tournament, Lucky Star will face City Gymkhana in 35th match and Shah Faisal Club will play against Ali Garh Club in the 36th match.