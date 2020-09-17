22nd meeting of Board of PSB takes important decisions for sports uplift

The 22nd meeting of the Board of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that held on Thursday here in Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) under the chair of Minister for IPC and President of PSB Dr. Fehmida Mirza, took important decisions for the uplift of sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The 22nd meeting of the Board of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that held on Thursday here in Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) under the chair of Minister for IPC and President of PSB Dr. Fehmida Mirza, took important decisions for the uplift of sports.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza highlighted the importance of the meeting as Board of the PSB has been reduced under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The board has Ex-officio, three sports federations, Higher Education Commission, NESPAK, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and members from the private sector. The board will have to take important decisions to create sports culture and to promote the less developed areas keeping in view the government policy and economic challenges.

"As you are well aware that private sector supports the games and elite sports persons all over the world. I am confident that members from the private sector will take keen interest for the promotion and development of sports in the country," the minister said.

The board while considering the criteria for sanctioning grants-in-aid to the National Sports Federations (NSF) affiliated with the PSB approved the following criteria: - Government funding will be provided only on the basis of the performance of the NSFs.

- Government funding will be given only to legitimate NSFs having structure from local club/tehsil to national level.

- NSFs will submit annual activity calendar along with budget estimate during the month of March for the next financial year so that their proposals could be incorporated in the budget of PSB.

- NSFs will submit statement of accounts duly audited by the reputable audit firm for the previous financial year and the grant is released only on receipt of these accounts.

The IPC minister informed that the government had decided to form National Anti-Doping Governing Board to foster dope free culture in Pakistan. This board will consist of the representatives of PSB, PCB, POA, Health Division and Law Division. The board will protect the rights of the athletes and maintain the integrity of sports and to provide awareness about the consequences of doping to the sports community.

The scope and functions of PSB have been considered in the wake of the 18th amendment in the constitution and this necessitates the paradigm shift in the working of the Board.

There is an urgent need to curtail unnecessary expenditure and to embark upon the policy envisaging the decrease in expenditure and increase in revenue generation for sporting activities in line with the vision of the present Government. The Board decided to approve the engagement of a professional consultant for carrying out the restructuring and revamping of PSB to make PSB a professional, lean, efficient and effective entity.

The board also ratified the administrative, sports activities and repair/maintenance expenditure incurred by the PSB. The Board also allowed PSB to upgrade or develop sports infrastructure through private sector on gratis basis after completion of all procedural formalities.

The minister informed the house that the present government had allocated an amount of Rs.1949.606 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for repair/renovation and upgradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex and Rs.295.572 million for PSB Coaching Centre, Peshawar keeping in view the holding of upcoming international events in Pakistan.

President, POA Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan spoke about the holding of 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan. The minister for IPC responded that we will hold another exclusive meeting of the Board wherein, the whole issue will be deliberated for decision.

Major Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan told that international competitions invariable generate tremendous interest in the public. They provide an opportunity to public to see the top ranking Pakistani and foreign sportsmen in action. He said that he could bring Asian level athletic competition in Pakistan with adequate financial and technical support of the government. "You all will be happy to note that Mr. Arshad Nadeem has qualified to participate in the next Olympics. He is the only athlete who qualified directly for the Olympics," he said.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Ghufran Memon, Secretary, Ministry of IPC, Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan, R/Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, President, Services Sports Control Board, President, POA, Major Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Mr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director, NESPAK, Mr. Shafiq Abbasi, Noramed Pharmaceutical, and Mr. Awais Ahmed, Advisor of HEC. Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Khan, DDG (Admn) and Mr. Muhammad Azam Dar, DDG (Tech).