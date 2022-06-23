UrduPoint.com

3-day Sports Summer Camp For Persons With Disabilities Ends

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A three-day Sports Summer Camp organised by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for people with disabilities at Nathiagali concluded on Thursday.

More than 40 participants from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated got training at the camp.

National and international male and female players were also invited to the camp to share their experiences with players with disabilities besides motivating them to take active part in different healthy sports activities.

At the closing ceremony, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Hazara Region Ahmed Zaman distributed prizes among the athletes.

Addressing the function, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Organising Secretary and Assistant Director Ashfaq Ahmed said that people with disabilities were very talented and if provided with basic facilities, they could make a name for themselves and for the country.

The aim of the camp was to instill self-confidence in people with disabilities so that they can lead a successful life, they added.

International Cricketer Zarwar Zia Noor, international players Ehsan Danish, Zainab Noor, Iltaf Ullah, Abdullah, Chief Coach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafqat Ullah, Assistant Director Aizaz Khan, Sajid Afridi and other important personalities were also present on the occasion.

In addition to indoor and outdoor competitions, quiz, declamation contests, trekking, camping, awareness campaign walk, 'Naat Khawani Competition' were also held during the three-day camp with 40 male and female athletes who had represented Pakistan at national and international levels in the Paralympic Games.

Earlier, the participants also performed national songs including Khurshid Alam, Ehsan Danish, Malika Khan, Shama Afridi, Zainab, followed by parodies which enthralled the sitting spectators.

