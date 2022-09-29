3rd PGF Inter club Golf to get underway

Third Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter Club Golf Tournament 2022 will swing into action from tomorrow, Friday at Islamabad club course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Third Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter Club Golf Tournament 2022 will swing into action from tomorrow, Friday at Islamabad club course.

As per format of this championship, golf club teams comprising twenty members in categories, amateurs(4), senior amateurs (4), ladies(3), junior boys up to 18 years (3), junior boys up to 15 years (3) and junior girls under 21 years (3) first took part at the provincial level and thereafter the prime one from each province becomes fittingly entitled to compete against the foremost ones from other provinces. And the golf clubs that have qualified for the finals are Karachi Golf Club from Sind, Peshawar Golf Club from Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Islamabad Golf Club from Federal Territory and Lahore Garrison Golf Club from Punjab. Golfing body of Province of Baluchistan is still in the process of assembling a twenty member team and while they are finding the exercise somewhat formidable, the likelihood is that in the year 2023 they will be energetically represented at this engrossing clash for ascendancy.

Introduction of this competing format two years back represents an ingenious initiative on the part of Pakistan Golf Federation as it persuaded golf clubs all over the country to extend search for talent beyond amateur and senior amateurs to ladies, junior girls and boys also and this required a strenuous effort. Though initial setbacks were faced, the effort has brought to the fore some befitting talent. Appearing as rational and reliable team members this year are Amna Amjad, Mehr Maqbool (girls up to 21 years), Samir Feroz, Abdullah Ansar and Sameer Sayeed (boys 15 to 18 years ) and Shayan Zia Ehsan Nawab (up to 15 years ) for the Karachi Golf Club Team who look poised to complement the efforts of Amateurs, senior amateurs and ladies in the quest for dignified success. Similarly Names that stand out for Federal Team in these categories are Zarmina Khan, Shazmina Khan (girls up to 21 years), Hamad Ali, Syed Ali Musa Wasti, Rayyan Baig (junior boys 15 -18 years ), Azan Usman, Hamza Waheed, Shafay Ahsan Khan (boys up to 15 years ). As for Lahore Garrison Greens, the teen agers vying for subscribing to achievement are Bushra Fatima, Hadiya Osama, Adina Ataullah (girls upto 21 years), Tayyab Tahir, Jamshad Matloob, Yahya Ahsan (junior boys 15-18 years), and Muhammad Rayyan Ilyas, Muhammad Mikail Osman, Abdul Rahim Osman (junior boys upto 15 years).

And KPK has teamed up Rameen Amin, Sara Amin (girls upto 21 years ), Laraib ur Rehman, Adnan Bukhari, Muhammad Darmal (junior boys upto 21 years ) and Attaurrehman, Arbab Luqman Khan, Muhammad Danial (boys upto 15 years).

Form of play will be stroke play gross and the club team that emerges as the champion team will earn a cash prize of 2.5 million rupees. An addition this year is that runner up team will get Rs 500,000. The prize money is required to be spent on junior golf development. During the days of the contest the participating players will have to display remarkable form as they have to share responsibility for their parent teams performance and in the course of play nerve shattering moments are expected.

Prominent amateurs representing Karachi Golf Club are Saim Shazli, Yashal Shazli, M.A.Mannan and Omar Khalid, all names known on the national golf scene. Senior amateurs with an experienced touch are Shahid Habib, Khurram Khan, Altaf Hashwani and the nationally recognized one Asad I.A.Khan. Prominent ladies from Karachi are Tabassum Sharif, Nida Aarfeen, Durdana Soomro.

All out for a remarkable show are Federal amateur category team members Salman Khan, Fawad Trimazi, Shumail Aziz, Hamza Sheikh and senior amateurs like the legendary Taimoor Hassan who in his youthful days has been national amateur champion 17 times. Seniors supporting him are Tariq Akbar, Ibrar Khan, Qaiser Hassan. Leading ladies appearing as members of Islamabad team are Zeenat Ayesha, Rukhsana Shahid, Tehmina Ahmed.

Garrison team has in its ranks able amateurs like Capt Zain, Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas and notable seniors like Asif Mehdi, Ikram ul Haq, Muhammad Shafi, Tariq Mehmood. Paramount playing ladies are Ghazala Yasmin, former ladies champion, Suneya Osama and Zahida Durrani. KPK has fielded quite a potent combination and includes Qayum Bukhari, Waqasullah, Umer Shah, Taimoor Durrani, (amateurs ), Shahadat Hussain, Dr Arshad Javed, Abdul Haq and Col Saud (senior amateurs ) and Dr Ghazala Shams and Sadia Askar (ladies).

Tournament Director of this Championship is Col (r) Arshad Saeed Kundi, Chief Referee is Lt Col (r) Zahid Iqbal and Malik Kamran is responsible for draws and scores.

Team Captains are CDRE Ghazanfar Abbas (Sind), Taimur Hassan Amin (Federal ), Lt Col (r) Asif Mehdi (Lahore Garrison Greens ) and WNG CDR Ehtisham Ali Manzoor (KPK).