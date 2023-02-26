Ahmed Baig emerges victorious in 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf 202

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The final round in the J.A. Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship here on Sunday became a match play contest as the youth prevailed over experience, and young Ahmed Baig won the title at the Lahore Gymkhana course.

It was a keenly contested match between Ahmad, who stands recognised as the hope of national golf, and the experienced Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison, who is the number two ranked golf player of the country.

That Ahmed carried the day in the end at the conclusion of the Championship was due to his effective golf playing genius and remarkable application of golfing skills. His shot making was classy and in particular absolutely distinctive was his control over the concluding nine holes of play .His senior adversary lost the race on the par -3 ,ninth hole which he double bogeyed and from thereon Ahmed controlled the run of play .Early in the morning when the final round started Matloob Ahmed was placed at a score of 209 ,one stroke ahead of Ahmed As the competition progressed ,Ahmed gained advantage through superb play .At the end of first nine holes Ahmed gained a one stroke advantage over Matloob .The fighting battle continued till Ahmed managed two consecutive birdies on holes 14 and 15 and the margin in favor of this triumphant one became a reality and he ended up winning the title and the championship .

The top ten professionals in this championship are ;Ahmed Baig (Royal Palm )278;Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison)280;Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad)282;Waheed Baloch (Karachi)284;Muhammed Munir (Rawalpindi)285;Shahid Javed Khan(Gymkhana)287;Muhammed Alam (Garrison)287;Taimoor Khan(Peshawar)287;Sunny Masih (Gymkhana)288;Akbar Mehroz (Gymkhana)290; A.

Rehman Mani of Royal Palm was the lucky golf professional as he won the Hole in One car by hitting a hole in one on the 12th hole.

In the race for honors in Amateur Category Mohsen Zafar (Gymkhana) won the first gross with a score of 225,Second gross went to Damil Ataullah (Garrison)228;Third gross winner was Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm )230; Net section winner was Nauman Asghar followed by Rao Usman and third net was M.Shoaib.

Veterans section gross winner was Dr Tariq Habib Malik who had travelled all the way from Canada to take part in this championship and be at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course .Veterans net was won by Mohammad Ismail Qureshi;Senior Ladies Gross Winner was Ayesha Hamid and Ladies Gross was won by Rimsha Ijaz.Senior amateur gross winner was Sardar Murad and Senior Professionals winner was Muhammed Tariq.Junior Professional winner was Rehan Babar.

At the conclusion of the event the prizes were distributed to the performers by Zaman Family comprising Hamid Zaman ,Omer Zaman and along with Mian Misbah ,Former Chairman Lahore Gymkhana and Sarmad Nadeem ,Convenor Golf ,Dr Ali Razzaq ,Mian Waqar in the presence of participating golfers and families.