UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Tiafoe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

American Tiafoe tests positive for coronavirus

Paris, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :American Frances Tiafoe on Saturday joined the list of tennis players to contract coronavirus.

Ranked 81st in the ATP rankings Tiafoe has had to pull out of an exhibition event in Atlanta open to the public.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for COVID-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event this weekend," the 22-year-old posted on Twitter.

"Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago." Tiafoe's announcement follows the slew of players who contracted COVID-19 after appearing at Novak Djokovic's exhibition event in the Balkans last month.

World number one Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive at an Adria Tour where social distancing was at a minimum, raising serious questions for professional tennis' return from lockdown in August.

Organisers of the event in Florida reacted to Tiafoe's news on social media, saying that he and all the other players were tested on their arrival in Atalanta and subjected to daily temperature tests.

"Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event. We will continue to diligently enforce all guidelines from local health officials." The statement added: "Following his match (a win against Sam Querrey), he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive.

"Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed."The ATP Tour returns after its five month coronavirus hiatus with the behind closed doors Washington Open on August 14, with the US Open at the end of the month.

nr/lp

Related Topics

Tennis Washington Social Media Twitter Atlanta Florida SITE May August Event All From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

22 minutes ago

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

Provincial govt establishes well equipped separate ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

3 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.