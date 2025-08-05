Open Menu

Mansehra Wins U-16 3×3 Basketball Championship In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2025 | 09:13 PM

Mansehra claimed the title in the Under-16 3×3 Basketball Championship for Hazara Region after defeating Abbottabad in a thrilling final match held in Abbottabad

The regional championship featured competitive teams from Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur. In the semi-final stage, Mansehra overpowered Haripur, while Abbottabad Green defeated Abbottabad Red to book a spot in the final.

The regional championship featured competitive teams from Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur. In the semi-final stage, Mansehra overpowered Haripur, while Abbottabad Green defeated Abbottabad Red to book a spot in the final.

The final witnessed a nail-biting contest between Mansehra and Abbottabad, with Mansehra emerging victorious after a tough battle on the court.

Chief Guest Masoor Khan distributed trophies and prizes among the winning and runner-up teams during the closing ceremony.

The event was also attended by Director sports Shakeel Ahmad, Ihsan Lala, Waqas Wiki, Shamsul Haq, and a large number of basketball enthusiasts.

Addressing the ceremony, President of Hazara Region Basketball Association, Rafiq Khan, announced that top players from both the champion and runner-up teams will be shortlisted and sent to Peshawar for final trials for the Islamabad Youth Games. The trials will determine the final selection for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial basketball team.

