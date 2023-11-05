Asian Taekwondo C’ship closing ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The closing ceremony of the 5th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation was held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Board.

Foreign teams of Afghanistan, Egypt, Germany, Great Britain, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Nepal, USA, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Türkiye, Croatia, Uzbekistan, WTH (WT Refugee) including 20 Teams from Pakistan participated in the event along with 530 officials.

It is worth-mentioning here that Twenty One International and Nine Pakistani International Referees duly qualified from World Taekwondo Federation conducted the extravaganza.

World Taekwondo has nominated Kook Hyun Jung as Technical Delegate, Sang Ho Jeon as Chairman Referee and Tawfiq Nwaser form Bahrain, Stephen Fernandez from Egypt and Miss Najia Rasool from Pakistan as CSB Members and Amar Masood acted as IVR/OVR to conduct the said event.

Prof Kyu Seok Lee, President ATU, Director General Pakistan Sports board, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation representatives and other renowned sports High Officials attended the closing ceremony.

On the second day of the Kyorugi event during the ongoing Championship, as many as six different weight category competitions were held.

In the men's -54 kg final, Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan showed a brilliant performance against Saudi Arabia’s Riad Hamdi to win the Gold medal.

While Pakistan's Tanzeel Hasnat won the bronze, compatriot Abubakar Siddique got the 4th bronze.

In the men's -63 kg category final, Afghanistan's Mohsin Raza won 2-0 against Saudi Arabia's Muhammad Zakariya.

Pakistan's Haroon Khan won the bronze while Pakistan's Nouman Khan won the fourth bronze.

In the men's +87 kg final, Afghanistan's Ali Akber Amiri defeated Pakistan's Hamza Umar Saeed 2-1 after an exciting and thrilling contest. Egypt's Muhammad Ali won the bronze and Kuwait's Ali Hameed Hassan won the fourth bronze.

In the women's -46 category final, Kazakhstan's Nargiza Koishybekova won the gold medal by defeating her compatriot Aidana Yedilbayeva 2-0.

In the women's -53kg final, Iran's Nahid Kiyani won the gold medal by winning 2-0 against her compatriot Mobina Nimatzadeh.

Pakistan's Rafia Abdul Samad won the bronze and Dunia Ali Abutalib of the Saudi Arab world won the fourth bronze.

In the women's -67 kg category final, Kazakhstan's Nuray Khussainova won 2-1 against Britain's Erin Shaw, Pakistan's Maleeha Ali won the bronze, while Kazakhstan's Zhadyra Khairullina won the fourth bronze medal.