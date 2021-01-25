UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Kriechmayr Wins Kitzbuehel Super-G

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:02 PM

Austrian Kriechmayr wins Kitzbuehel super-G

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won the men's World Cup super-G in Kitzbuehel on Monday as Frenchman Alexis Pinturault earned some valuable points in his bid for the overall title

Kitzbhel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won the men's World Cup super-G in Kitzbuehel on Monday as Frenchman Alexis Pinturault earned some valuable points in his bid for the overall title.

It was the 29-year-old Austrian's seventh World Cup victory, as the early starters benefited from clearer conditions.

Kriechmayr, who won super-G silver and downhill bronze at the 2019 Are world championships, hit speeds of 130km/h (81mph) as he timed 1min 12.58sec, finishing 0.12sec ahead of Switzerland's Marco Odermatt.

Another Austrian, double Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer, bagged his third podium of the Hahnenkamm race weekend, completing the podium to go with second and third-placed finishes in Friday and Sunday's downhills.

Pinturault consolidated his lead in the overall World Cup standings, his 11th-placed finish in the super-G seeing him move up to 802 points.

Odermatt's 80pts for finishing runner-up to Kriechmayr saw him leapfrog Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, out for the season with a knee injury, into second in the overall, on 607pts.

Defending champion Kjetil Jansrud had a run to forget, skiing out high up the 2.15km-long Streif course to bring the curtain down on a disappointing weekend of racing for the Norwegian.

And there was no three-peat for Swiss racer Beat Feuz, the winner of the two downhills also skiing out.

After two heavy crashes on Friday's downhill, organisers shaved the final jump in a bid to improve safety.

The super-G passed largely without incident, Austrian Daniel Danklmaier, however, hitting the netting after badly judging a landing.

France's Nils Allegre also slid out on an increasingly rutted track, but both skiers were able to walk away from their respective crash sites.

There was no such luck for Davide Cazzaniga, the bib number 45 starter looking to have sustained a nasty knee injury. Organisers airlifted the Italian off the piste.

The World Cup circuit now moves to the Austrian resort of Schladming for Tuesday's night slalom.

Related Topics

World Norway Lead Switzerland Sunday 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Race Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Police reunites boy with parent

4 minutes ago

PSX gains 219 points to close at 46,087 points

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt for technical, financial assistance to ..

4 minutes ago

GCUF announced MA/MSc results

4 minutes ago

KP govt arranges land for construction of Rescue 1 ..

8 minutes ago

FFP2 masks become mandatory in Austrian shops, tra ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.