UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Brushes Off Rossi Heir Talk With MotoGP Title In His Sights

Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Bagnaia brushes off Rossi heir talk with MotoGP title in his sights

Francesco Bagnaia is not interested in comparisons with Valentino Rossi as he makes his bid to become the first Italian since the motorcycling legend to win the sport's biggest prize

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Francesco Bagnaia is not interested in comparisons with Valentino Rossi as he makes his bid to become the first Italian since the motorcycling legend to win the sport's biggest prize.

Ducati rider Bagnaia is 10 points behind MotoGP leader Fabio Quartararo with five Grands Prix remaining after winning four of the last five races and coming second in the most recent Aragon GP.

The 25-year-old is in a strong position to win Italy's first title since Rossi in 2009 and Ducati's first since Casey Stoner two years before, as French reigning champion Quartararo has struggled in recent races, crashing out in two of the last five.

"There can never be an heir to Valentino Rossi. Everyone needs to walk their own path," said Bagnaia in an interview with AFP.

"The most important thing for Ducati is to win, and it's no different whether it's an Italian, Frenchman or Spaniard doing it.

" After winning the San Marino MotoGP -- his fourth straight win -- earlier this month Bagnaia said that he would only think about winning the championship once he was "10 or five points away".

Now he can't avoid the title talk after slashing a points gap between him and Quartararo which five GPs ago stood at 91.

"We're all starting from scratch as of now. We know that in general the coming tracks are good for us," says Bagnaia.

"The important thing is to continue doing a good job, everything else will follow from that... We know we are good, but we still have 10 points to recover and it needs to be done as intelligently as possible."A first title for Bagnaia would also give Ducati just their second crown in the MotoGP class in a year in which they have dominated.

Related Topics

Job San Marino Italy All From

Recent Stories

DIG signs agreement with Vas Global Drone Speciali ..

DIG signs agreement with Vas Global Drone Specialist

2 minutes ago
 Civil society's National Peoples' Assembly demands ..

Civil society's National Peoples' Assembly demands climate justice

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast ..

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Rises to 77 - Health Minister

2 minutes ago
 YDA to hold meeting with admin on Sept 26

YDA to hold meeting with admin on Sept 26

2 minutes ago
 Imran working on agenda of creating 'chaos & anarc ..

Imran working on agenda of creating 'chaos & anarchy': Javed Latif

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, FM condole over demise of Antony B ..

Prime Minister, FM condole over demise of Antony Blinken's father

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.