Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sri Lanka faces challenges as injuries have sidelined key players for today's game.

Colombo: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 1023) In the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

Despite being the reigning Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka faces challenges as injuries have sidelined key players for today's game.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh hasn't been strong, with four losses in their last ten encounters.

Contrarily, Bangladesh received a setback when Litton Das was ruled out just before the tournament. Nonetheless, with a well-rounded team blending youth and experience, along with favorable Pallekele conditions for their spinners, Bangladesh holds an advantage.

Here are the starting line-ups:

Bangladesh:

Mohammed Naim

Tanzid Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Shakib Al Hasan (captain)

Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper)

Mehedi Hasan

Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Shoriful Islam

Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper)

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dasun Shanaka (captain)

Dunith Wellalage

Maheesh Theekshana

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana