Bangladesh Opt To Bat First Against Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2023 Opener
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2023 | 03:27 PM
Colombo: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 1023) In the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.
Despite being the reigning Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka faces challenges as injuries have sidelined key players for today's game.
Furthermore, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh hasn't been strong, with four losses in their last ten encounters.
Contrarily, Bangladesh received a setback when Litton Das was ruled out just before the tournament. Nonetheless, with a well-rounded team blending youth and experience, along with favorable Pallekele conditions for their spinners, Bangladesh holds an advantage.
Here are the starting line-ups:
Bangladesh:
Mohammed Naim
Tanzid Tamim
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Towhid Hridoy
Shakib Al Hasan (captain)
Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper)
Mehedi Hasan
Mahedi Hasan
Taskin Ahmed
Shoriful Islam
Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka:
Pathum Nissanka
Dimuth Karunaratne
Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper)
Sadeera Samarawickrama
Charith Asalanka
Dhananjaya de Silva
Dasun Shanaka (captain)
Dunith Wellalage
Maheesh Theekshana
Kasun Rajitha
Matheesha Pathirana