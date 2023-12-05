Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday extended heartiest congratulations to Pakistan women cricket team for its impressive win in the T20 series in New Zealand

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday extended heartiest congratulations to Pakistan women cricket team for its impressive win in the T20 series in New Zealand.

"The national team defeated New Zealand in the second match to take a decisive 0-2 lead in the 3-match series," said a news release issued here.

He said that the historic victory of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team in the New Zealand T-20 series was a source of great joy and pride for the entire nation.

He appreciated all the players including Fatima Sana and Saeeda Iqbal for their good performance.

Bilawal said that it was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to see Pakistani women in the forefront in every field of life.