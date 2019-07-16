Both PFF groups on same page with FIFA, want to see football flourishing

To make football flourish in the country, both parallel groups of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have nodded "Yes" on the FIFA's decision for appointing a normalisation committee to streamline the game's affairs in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :To make football flourish in the country, both parallel groups of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have nodded "Yes" on the FIFA's decision for appointing a normalisation committee to streamline the game's affairs in the country.

The decision follows the recent FIFA/AFC fact-finding mission to Pakistan, which concluded that only free, fair and transparent PFF elections would reunite the football stakeholders in Pakistan which has been at a standstill since 2015. Football is run by two parallel groups one under Faisal Saleh Hayat while the other led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain.

Currently green-shirts are ranked 205th in the FIFA Rankings and to move upwards, the game's affairs must be streamlined in the country.

Talking to APP, Syed Ashfaq Hussain said we totally agree with FIFA's decision and hope all goes well. "Our body will sit down and finalize the Names to be sent for the members of the committee," he said.

The committee will be composed of an adequate number of members to be identified by the FIFA administration, in consultation with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and relevant local stakeholders.

However, Ashfaq said we only have one problem which is we want the people who damaged the game of football in the country must be held accountable.

"We have sent all proofs to FIFA, we had for the corruption and harm done to game in the past tenures," he said.

For prompting the game in the country, he said we are holding National Challenge Football Cup from July 19 in Peshawar in which 15 teams would be seen in action.

A source from the Faisal Saleh Hayat led group on condition of anonymity, said FIFA would finalize the normalisation committee at the end of August or in the first week of September.

"The committee will then pitch footballers in the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November," he said.

He also added that Faisal led group is completely satisfied with FIFA's decision and would provide all-out assistance in this regard. "We wanted to see Pakistan once again excelling in the game," he said.

