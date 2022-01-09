UrduPoint.com

Brooks, Pollard Shine As Windies Make 269 Against Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Brooks, Pollard shine as Windies make 269 against Ireland

Kingston, Jamaica, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Shamarh Brooks, making his ODI debut at the age of 33, top scored with 93 as West Indies made 269 all out in the first match of a three-game series against Ireland at Sabina Park on Saturday.

Brooks, whose late development as an international cricketer meant he was already 29 when he made his Test debut, hit nine boundaries and three sixes in his 89-ball stay as the Barbadian made the most of his belated opportunity.

Captain Kieron Pollard smashed 69 with four boundaries and four sixes in a 155-run fifth-wicket partnership with Brooks.

The pair rescued their team from a worrying 62-4 at one stage.

Opening bowler Mark Adair returned figures of 3-38 off 8.5 overs.

Brief scoresWest Indies 269 all out in 48.5 overs (Shamarh Brooks 93, Kieron Pollard 69) v Ireland

