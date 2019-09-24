Central Punjab beat Northern by innings and 100 runs

Central Punjab registered a comprehensive win over Northern in the second round of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Iqbal Stadium as the Azhar Ali-led side beat Umar Amin’s men by a whopping margin of an innings and 100 runs with a day spare

Northern began their second innings when the play resumed today after being forced to follow-on on Sunday. Their batting fortunes, however, did not change as they were skittled out for 219 in 66.3 overs.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif was the main tormentor as he picked up four wickets for 57 runs. Slow left-arm Zafar Gohar added three more wickets to his tally to return seven for 123 in the match.

Hammad Azam (38), Haider Ali (33) and Waqas Ahmed (28) were prominent scorers for Northern.

Central Punjab bagged a total of 24 points – five batting points, three bowling points and 16 for an outright win. Northern take only three points.

Central Punjab will travel to Quetta to play Balochistan in their third round contest, beginning on 28 September. Northern host Sindh at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 433 all-out, 107.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 157, Azhar Ali 155, Saad Nasim 31, Rizwan Hussain 30; Nauman Ali 4-104, Musa Khan 3-78, Raza Hasan 2-94)

Northern 114 all-out, 60.3 overs (Raza Hasan 20; Zafar Gohar 4-36, Ehsan Adil 3-15, Bilal Asif 2-13) and 219 all-out, 66.3 overs (Hammad Azam 38, Haider Ali 33, Waqas Ahmed 28, Musa Khan 27 not out; Bilal Asif 4-57, Zafar Gohar 3-87, Ehsan Adil 2-15)