Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Lucknow today with a thrilling match between Australia and South Africa. Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, India, will host the 10th match of CWC '23 on 12 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

Australia and South Africa qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Australia lost its first game in CWC '23 against India, and South Africa won against Sri Lanka. Australia reached the semifinals in the previous season, while South Africa returned home from the First Round of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Australia Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Australia and South Africa performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 10th match?

Australia and South Africa faced each other in 108 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; Australia won 50, and South Africa won 54.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10.

South Africa Past ODI Records

South Africa played 659 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 402 with a 63.00 winning percentage. Team South Africa has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 10th match.

Australia Vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Australia and South Africa performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 starts?

Australia played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, South Africa played in the previous 8 Cricket World Cups and reached the semifinals in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Australia and South Africa.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

South Africa in Past Cricket World Cups

South Africa played 64 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 38 with a 61.9 win percentage. Team South Africa played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Australia Vs. South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Australia and South Africa played in this tournament.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Australia played its CWC '23 first match against India. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team South Africa faced Sri Lanka in its first CWC '23 match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 428 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Sri Lanka was all out at 326 runs in the 45th over. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

Australia Vs. South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of Australian and South African teams. Both teams played one match in this tournament.

Australia in CWC '23 Points Table

Australia is in the 7th position at the cricket World Cup 2023 points table with zero points and a -0.883 Net Run Rate.

South Africa in CWC '23 Points Table

South Africa is currently in the 4th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a 2.040 Net Run Rate.

Australia Vs. South Africa ODI Rankings

Australia has a better position and higher ranking than South Africa in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams Australia and South Africa.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 3rd position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3464 points and a 112 rating according to its performance in the past 31 matches.

South Africa in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team South Africa is currently in the 4th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 2693 points and a 108 rating according to its performance in the past 25 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Australia and South Africa for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Match 10

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Match 10 Key Players

David Warner is the 5th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, Mitchell Starc is in the 7th place, and Adam Zampa is in the 10th place.

Playing 11 of South Africa in CWC '23 Match 10

The playing 11 of the South Africa Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Team South Africa CWC '23 Match 10 Key Players

Rassie van der Dussen is the 3rd best batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Quinton de Kock is in the 6th place, and Heinrich Klaasen is in the 10th place.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa?

Team Australia has better stats than Team South Africa in previous Cricket World Cups and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. In contrast, South Africa has been better in the past One Day Internationals and head-to-head matches. We predict Team Australia will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to secure a better position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa LIVE Score

You can see the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa LIVE score on 12 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 10 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.