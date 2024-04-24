Cycling delegation calls on Chief Minister KP Adviser on Sports, Youth Affairs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A cycling delegation led by President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Engr. Syed Shayan Ali Shah with other members called on the Adviser to the Chief Minister on sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhre Jahan at his office on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand, Chairman KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, and Secretary KP Cycling Association Muhammad Ali were also present.

The delegation recalled the announcement made by the Directorate General of Sports to construct a cycling velodrome at an approximate cost of Rs100 million in the city but the project was still pending.

“We are sending a summary to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for the construction of a cycling velodrome in Peshawar,” said Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs.

Around 72 kanals of land has already been acquired in two different locations including Charsadda Road and Agriculture University Peshawar, he said, adding that The only other velodrome in Pakistan exists in Lahore, that too in a dilapidated state.

Syed Fakhre Jahan expressed the hope that the velodrome will not only attract international-level cycling events but will also provide opportunities to the youth.

“It was a long awaited demand of the ever-rising cyclists of the province,” he added.

The project, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Mohmand said that the velodrome, if constructed in Peshawar will be the second City of Pakistan after Lahore to have such a facility which was constructed some 50 years back. He said that it will be included in the next-year Annual Development Program.

Engr. Shayan Shah highlighted the efforts made for the promotion and development of cycling in the province to Adviser for Sports Syed Fakhr Jahan. He said that the cycling association organizes its events throughout the year which include club, district, provincial, national and international level competitions.

He said cycling is the best sport for which joint efforts are needed for its promotion and development.

Syed Fakhr Jahan while appreciating the efforts of KP Cycling Association assured that the promotion and development of cycling strong measures will be taken for this and joint efforts will be made for the promotion and development of this sport along with the association.

