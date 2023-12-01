DC South girls, boys basketball championship begins

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner South Girls and Boys Basketball Championship kicked off here at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh on Friday.

The Amjad Hayat, SSP City, was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony.

The event is being organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) in collaboration with the Alliance of Markets Arambagh.

Asif Gulfam, Begum Asma Ali Shah, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asghar Baloch, Salim Khamisani, Abdul Hamid Baloch, Muhammad Akhlaq and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Amjad Hayat announced that he and the police department will provide all possible help for the promotion of every sport, including basketball, and soon the Martyrs Police Basketball Tournament will be organized on the wish of the organizers.

In the girls' event on the first day of the championship, Islamia College defeated KMA College 12-6.

Sahar Khan emerged as the top scorer with 4 points while Laiba and Amara added 2 points each. In the second match, IOBM College defeated Degree Science College Lines Area by 11-7. Nimra top-scored with 6 points while Sarah struck 2 and Fiza 1 point for the winners. For the losing side, Ayesha Anees, Arooj Akram and Umaima Rashid scored 2 points each.

In the boys' event, Quaid-e-Azam XI defeated Shaheed-e-Millat XI by 63-58 points. Abdullah Imam scored 24 points, Ali Chan Zeb scored 20 points and Haris Shahid scored 14 points. For the losing side, Hassan Ali scored 22 points, Hamza Khawaja 18 points and Mubariz Ahmed 12 points.

In these matches, Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf officiated the matches as referees while Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Zawal Faqar Abbas Khan and Muhammad Usman performed the duties of technical officials.