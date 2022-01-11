UrduPoint.com

Dolphins, Bears, Vikings Fire Head Coaches

Muhammad Rameez Published January 11, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Dolphins, Bears, Vikings fire head coaches

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings all fired their head coaches on Monday just one day after the close of the 2021-22 NFL regular season.

The Dolphins sacked Brian Flores, the Vikings let Mike Zimmer go, and the Bears fired Matt Nagy with both teams looking for new direction after missing the playoffs.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said Monday.

"After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

"I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.

" In three seasons, Flores had 24 wins and posted a 9-8 record in 2021 but the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator never made the playoffs. He had no prior experience as a head coach before joining the Dolphins.

Nagy's fate was sealed as the Bears struggled through a 6-11 season that ended with a loss at Minnesota on Sunday. Bears general manager Ryan Pace is also stepping down.

The Bears have not won in the postseason since the 2010 team advanced to the NFC championship game.

The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after eight seasons, making the moves after a season-ending 31-17 win over the Bears.

The Vikings finished with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for a second straight seasonThe Detroit Lions also fired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Detroit was one of the worst teams in the NFL with a 3-13-1 record.

