UrduPoint.com

Edwards Leads T'Wolves Past Knicks

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Edwards leads T'Wolves past Knicks

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 21 points and Karl Anthony-Towns had 20 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied Tuesday to edge the mistake-prone New York Knicks 112-110.

The Timberwolves surrendered a 12-point lead but stayed in the game despite being outscored 40-25 in the third quarter and then outscored the Knicks 10-3 down the stretch.

D'Angelo Russell added 17 points and Jaylen Nowell chipped in 14 for the Wolves, who are 6-2 in their last eight games since falling to 16-20 with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on January 2.

Evan Fournier led all scorers with 27 points and Julius Randle finished with 21 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who dropped below .

500 in the standings and are 8-5 in their last 13 games.

RJ Barrett finished with 17 points and also committed seven of the Knick's 18 turnovers.

The Wolves held a 61-51 lead at halftime and a 78-73 advantage with 4:48 left in the third before the Knicks closed the quarter on an 18-8 run to claim a 91-86 lead.

Anthony-Towns converted the go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds remaining moments after Russell came up with clutch defensive play down the stretch against the Knicks.

Minnesota got another solid performance from their reserves as Nowell and Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 14 and 10 points respectively.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Lead New York January All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2022

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

41 minutes ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

10 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

10 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

10 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.