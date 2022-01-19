Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 21 points and Karl Anthony-Towns had 20 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied Tuesday to edge the mistake-prone New York Knicks 112-110.

The Timberwolves surrendered a 12-point lead but stayed in the game despite being outscored 40-25 in the third quarter and then outscored the Knicks 10-3 down the stretch.

D'Angelo Russell added 17 points and Jaylen Nowell chipped in 14 for the Wolves, who are 6-2 in their last eight games since falling to 16-20 with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on January 2.

Evan Fournier led all scorers with 27 points and Julius Randle finished with 21 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who dropped below .

500 in the standings and are 8-5 in their last 13 games.

RJ Barrett finished with 17 points and also committed seven of the Knick's 18 turnovers.

The Wolves held a 61-51 lead at halftime and a 78-73 advantage with 4:48 left in the third before the Knicks closed the quarter on an 18-8 run to claim a 91-86 lead.

Anthony-Towns converted the go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds remaining moments after Russell came up with clutch defensive play down the stretch against the Knicks.

Minnesota got another solid performance from their reserves as Nowell and Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 14 and 10 points respectively.