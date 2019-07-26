UrduPoint.com
England V Ireland Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

England v Ireland Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the third day of a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Frida

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the third day of a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Friday: England 1st Innings 85 (T Murtagh 5-13, M Adair 3-32) Ireland 1st Innings 207 (A Balbirnie 55; S Curran 3-28, O Stone 3-29, S Broad 3-60) England 2nd Innings (overnight 303-9) J.

Leach c Adair b Murtagh 92 R. Burns c Wilson b Rankin 6 J. Roy b Thompson 72 J. Denly run out (O'Brien/McBrine) 10 J. Root c Wilson b Adair 31 J. Bairstow lbw b Adair 0 M. Ali c Wilson b Rankin 9 C.

Woakes c Balbirnie b Adair 13 S. Curran c McCollum b Thompson 37 S. Broad not out 21 O. Stone b Thompson 0 Extras (b1, lb7, nb4) 12 Total (all out, 77.

5 overs, 377 mins) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Burns), 2-171 (Roy), 3-182 (Leach), 4-194 (Denly), 5-194 (Bairstow), 6-219 (Ali), 7-239 (Root), 8-248 (Woakes), 9-293 (Curran), 10-303 (Stone) Bowling: Murtagh 18-3-52-1; Adair 20-7-66-3 (1nb); Rankin 17-1-86-2 (1nb); Thompson 12.5-0-44-3 (2nb); McBrine 10-1-47-0 Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson (wkt), Stuart Thompson, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin Match position: Ireland need 182 runs to win Toss: England Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

