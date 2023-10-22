Open Menu

Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar Win Matches National Basketball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar win matches National Basketball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Defending champions Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar earned victories on the opening day of the Inter Division National Basketball Championship Grade A here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Sunday.

The day featured four contests showcasing the best basketball talent in Pakistan, organized by the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) under the supervision of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

The first match of day one saw defending champion Faisalabad Division facing off against Karachi Division, and it was Faisalabad that emerged victorious with a final score of 50-39, demonstrating their prowess on the court. Muhammad Usman Abbas scored 13 points, Hassan Bhatti scored 10 points for the winning team, and Anas Asher scored 11 points for the Karachi division.

The excitement continued in the second match as Peshawar clashed with Gujranwala. Peshawar's team displayed their dominance, scoring 80 points against Gujranwala's 63, securing a well-deserved win with the support of Abdul Wahab, who scored 37 points.

In the third match, Lahore went head-to-head with Rawalpindi, and it was Lahore that triumphed with a final score of 78-61, impressing the fans with their skillful gameplay.

The day concluded with the Islamabad team taking on Hazara, and the contest was a spectacle of basketball finesse. Islamabad outclassed Hazara with a score of 70-54, marking a victorious end to the opening day of this highly anticipated championship.

Rizwan Khurshaid scored 21 points for the winning side, while Muhammad Atif scored 20 points for Hazara Division, and sizeable spectators witnessed the matches. Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Deputy Director General Chaudhry Saeed Akhtar, Director PSB Muhammad Faizan, Fida Muhammad Khan, Federal Basketball Association Secretary General Ouj E Zahoor, Head Coach Malik Riaz, Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Muhammad Azam Dar, and fans witnessed the matches.

