ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Farhan Zaman produced his best to sail into quarterfinals of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotels International Championship for Men at Mushaf Squash Complex, here on Thursday.

In the second round match, the 30-year-old Farhan brushed aside Qatar's Syed Azlan Amjad 12-10, 11-5, 12-10 in 34 minutes to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Mohamed ElSherbini of Egypt on Friday.

Three other Pakistan players - Hamza Khan, Ahsan Ayaz and Noor Zaman, who played the second round matches bowed out of the event after suffering defeats to their respective opponents.

Hamza Khan conceded a 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 loss to El Sirty of Egypt in a well-fought match, while Ahsan Ayaz was edged passed by Hungary's Balazs Farka 11-2, 4-11, 11-3 and 11-8.

Noor Zaman put up a good show against England's Curtis Malik to take the second set 6-11 after losing the first game 11-8. But he looked to be letting his guards down to concede next two sets 11-5, 11-9.

Besides Pakistan, a group of 30 world ranking men and women players from Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, Spain, Germany, Hungry, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Serbia, Singapore and USA are participating in CAS in Serena Hotels International Championship for Men and Serena Hotels-Combaxx sports International Squash Championship for Women.

Following are the complete results of the second round matches of the two events:- Men Event: Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) bt Hamza Khan (PAK) 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 (43 Min), Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) bt Christopher Gordon (USA) 11-9, 13-11, 11-9 (42 Min), Yassin Elshafei (EGY) bt Darren Rahul Pragasam (MAS) 11-7, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3 (39 Min), Balazs Farka (HUN) bt Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) 11-2, 4-11, 11-3, 11-8 (37 Min), Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) bt Adeen Idrakie (MAS) 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 (27 Min), Curtis Malik (ENG) bt Noor Zaman (PAK) 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9 (31 Min), Farhan Zaman (PAK) bt Syed Azlan Amjad (QAT) 12-10, 11-5, 12-10 (34 Min), Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY) bt Viktor Byrtus (CZE) 11-6, 11-3, 11-6 (15 Min).

Women Event: Nour Heikal (GEY) bt Saskia Belnhard (GER) 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 (20 Min), Haya Ali (EGY) bt Sofia Masteos (ESP) 11-9, 11-5, 11-0 (19 Min), Au Yeong Wai Yhamn (SGP) bt Yasshmita Jadishkumar (MAS) 11-9, 13-11, 11-9, Malak Khafagy (EGY) bt Sadia Gul (PAK) 11-7, 11-4, 11-6 (15 Min), Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) bt Rushna Mehboob (PAK) 11-2, 11-4, 11-3 (08 Min), Katerina Tycova (GER) bt Noor Ul Huda (PAK) 11-7, 11-2, 11-4 (17 Min), Jacqueline Peychar (AUT) bt Zynab Khan (PAK) 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 (20 Min), Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) bt Jelena Dutina (SRB) 11-6, 11-5, 11-2 (12 Min).

Fixtures for Friday:- Men's schedule: 1. Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) VS Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) 1415 Hrs 2. Yassin Elshafei (EGY) VS Balazs Farkas (HUN) 1500 Hrs 3. Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) VS Curtis Malik (ENG) 1545 Hrs 4. Farhan Zaman (PAK) VS Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY)1630 Hrs Women's Schedule: 1. Nour Heikal (EGY) VS Haya Ali (EGY)1500 Hrs 2. Au Yeong Wai Yhann (SGP) VS Malak Khafagy (EGY) 1500 Hrs 3. Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) VS Katerina Tycova (GER) 1545 Hrs 4. Jacqueline Peych�r (AUT) VS Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) 1630 Hrs/932