UrduPoint.com

Fatima Confident Of Good Show In ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Fatima confident of good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Fatima Sana-led Pakistan team will depart later tonight from Karachi for Hong Kong via Dubai to feature in the eight-team ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The T20 tournament will be played from 12 to 21 June at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Pakistan are slotted in Group A with Hong Kong, India A and Nepal. Pakistan will open their campaign on 13 June with the match against Nepal, after which they play Hong Kong and India A on 15 and 17 June, respectively. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on 19 June. The final of the tournament will be held on 21 June.

Before team's departure, the 14-member squad along with four reserves players took part in the 15-day camp, which was held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. The players under the supervision of coaching staff worked on various aspects of T20 cricket including improvised drills, nets sessions and scenario-based matches.

Before the camp, the players also featured for Strikers in the first phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament held in Karachi last month.

Six players apart from captain Fatima Sana have already represented Pakistan women's team in international cricket. These include Gull Feroza (2 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (3 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (4 ODIs, 2 T20Is), Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 5T20Is), Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) and Umm-e-Hani (1 ODI).

Other than Aroob, three players – Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar have represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in January this year in South Africa.

Fatima Sana said on Friday : "Our training camp in Karachi has laid a strong foundation for our journey in the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup. I expect each player to carry the learnings from the camp and showcase their skills with confidence in the tournament.

"In Group A, we have formidable opponents in Nepal, hosts Hong Kong, and India A. I expect our players to approach each match with determination, resilience, and a never-give-up attitude." Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Yusra Amir. Reserves: Amber Kainat, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan and Rameen Shamim Player support personnel: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist).

ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup Pakistan fixtures 13 June v Nepal at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, 0600 PKT 15 June v Hong Kong at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, 0600 PKT17 June v India A at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, 1030 PKT

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Dubai Road Hong Kong Nasir South Africa Nepal January June Women From Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

31 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

31 minutes ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

58 minutes ago
 UAEÂ Executive Office OfÂ AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAEÂ Executive Office OfÂ AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

2 hours ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

2 hours ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.