First Ramzan Sports Series competitions start at different sports venues

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The competitions of First Ramzan Sports Series get underway at different sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz inaugurated the Ramzan Sports Series tape ball cricket tournament at LCCA ground. Wahab Riaz bowled while former captain Salman Butt and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa batted for a while to launch the cricket event.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and others were present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail inaugurated the Ramzan Sports Series Badminton Championship by playing a shot at NPSC Gymnasium Hall while DC Lahore Rafia Haider and table tennis star Pernia Khan inaugurated the table tennis championship by playing a shot at the same venue.

Wahab Riaz inaugurated the Kabaddi Championship at Punjab Stadium. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail were also present on this occasion.

According to the results of the first day's competitions, Lahore Division defeated Multan Division by 51-40 in the first Kabaddi competition. In the cricket tape ball tournament, Tehsil Lahore Cantt (Black) defeated Tehsil Model Town (Grey) by 38 runs. Majeed scored 38 runs while Azhar took 2 wickets.

Lahore Division defeated Bahawalpur Division 7-1 in the Hockey Championship, Ghazanfar, Abdul Manan, Rana Sohail scored 2 goals each and Gul Sher scored one goal while Abdul Hannan scored the only goal for Bahawalpur team. In the second match, Faisalabad defeated Sargodha by 6-4. Faisalabad beat DG Khan 4-0 in football match. Faisalabad's Adeel scored 3 goals while Basit scored 1 goal.

Men's Singles Table Tennis results: Ahsan of Sahiwal Division beat Ghayyur of Sargodha Division 3-0, Talha of Gujranwala Division beat Adil of DG Khan Division 3-0, Sajjad Ali of Sargodha Division beat Asif Ali of Sargodha Division 3-0, Awais Hassan of Lahore Division beat Haris of Multan Division 3-2, Paras of Multan Division beat Zain islam of Bahawalpur by 3-0, Hamza of Faisalabad division beat Abu Huraira of Rawalpindi 3-1, Owais Mukhtar of Rawalpindi beat Arshad Tasakin of Bahawalpur 3-0, Faizan of Faisalabad beat Nauman of Sahiwal 3-0, Mohsin of Multan beat Sargodha's Bilal by 3-0, Hadi of Gujranwala beat Haroon of DG Khan 3-0, Hafeezur Rehman of Faisalabad beat Asadullah of Bahawalpur 3-0, Bilal Yasin of Lahore beat Talha of Gujranwala 3-0, Rawalpindi's Abdullah beat Sahiwal's Tashif 3-1, Lahore's Anas Pirzada beat Sargodha's Sajjad Ali 3-0, Lahore's Asim Qureshi beat Gujranwala's Hamad 3-0 and Bahawalpur's Abid Ali beat Multan's Sarkhab 3-1.

Women's Singles Table Tennis results: Sadia Pirzada (Bwp) bt Nisha (DGK) by 3-0, Ayesha Fahim (Fsbd) bt Anila (DGK) by 3-0, Kalsoom (Lhr) bt Mehwish (Mlt) by 3-0, Pernia Khan (Lhr) bt Zunaira (Rwp) by 3-0, Mehmooda (Bwp) bt Fatima (Guj) by 3-0, Mubeen (Swl) by Shumaila (Mlt) by 3-0, Ayesha Sharjeel (Rwp) bt Ayesha (Guj) by 3-0, Saba Mushtaq (Fsbd) bt Zill-eHuma (Swl) by 3-0, Men's Singles Badminton results: Rehan Ali (Srg) bt Shahab Shah (DGK) 21-10, 21-2, Hamza Latif (Srg) bt Asad (DGK) by 21-13, 21-7, Sohaib Yasir (Srg) bt Zunain Javed (Fsbd) by 21-6, 21-9, Sheraz Ali (Srg) bt Abdul Waheed (Bwp) by 21-15, 21-15, Raja Hasnain (Guj) bt Khuzaima Altaf (Mlt) 21-8, 21-4, Shabbar Hussain (Rwp) bt Abdullah Tahir (Mlt) by 21-14, 21-10, Saad Amir (Lhr) bt Ahsan Asif (Fsbd) by 21-7, 21-19.

Women's Singles Badminton results:Sadaf Barkat (Swl) bt Sumera (DGK) by 21-8, 21-10, Kashmena Nadeem (Mlt) bt Ammara Shaheen (Srg) by 21-16, 21-14.