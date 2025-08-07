Fitness Club Haripur Clinches All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Fitness Club Haripur made history at the All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup 2025 by delivering an outstanding performance and lifting the championship trophy.
The mega event, held in Islamabad, brought together top full-contact karate fighters from across the country, and Fitness Club Haripur emerged as a dominant force.
The club’s athletes showcased exceptional skills and determination, securing five gold medals across different weight categories.
The medal winners included Mushtaq Shabab, Zakir Haider, Aman Shah, Isra Khan, and Shahroz, who impressed the audience with their technical ability and fighting spirit.
Dedicating their victories to their coaches, the athletes expressed deep gratitude to Amazai Khan and Irshad Khan for their relentless efforts and guidance, which played a pivotal role in achieving this success.
Speaking to the media, qualified coaches Amazai Khan and Irshad Khan praised their players for their hard work and discipline, highlighting the significance of this achievement.
The All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup featured the best talent from across the country, and our athletes proved that they have the skills and determination to excel at the highest level,” said Amazai Khan.
“At Fitness Club Haripur, our mission is to polish the natural talent of our youth and prepare them for national and international arenas, he added
The coaches also credited Chief of Full Contact Karate Pakistan, Arshad Jan, for his continuous support and encouragement, which has been instrumental in the club’s success.
It is because of his backing and the commitment of our team that Fitness Club Haripur continues to deliver outstanding results at every major competition,” Amazai Khan remarked.
The Oyama Challenge Cup is regarded as one of the most competitive full-contact karate championships in Pakistan, attracting elite fighters from all over the country. Fitness Club Haripur’s remarkable victory is being hailed as a significant achievement for the club and for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
More Stories From Sports
-
Fitness Club Haripur clinches All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup42 seconds ago
-
UoW clinches bronze medal49 seconds ago
-
Pindi's swimmers in action for National Youth Games12 hours ago
-
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts16 hours ago
-
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah17 hours ago
-
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah18 hours ago
-
KP Govt welcomes football hero on return from Norway Cup19 hours ago
-
Pak squash players to participate in World Games17 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices21 hours ago
-
Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season22 hours ago
-
PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Talent Hunt Lands on Wednesday in Lahore24 hours ago
-
Mansehra wins U-16 3×3 Basketball championship in Abbottabad2 days ago