Fitness Club Haripur clinches All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Fitness Club Haripur made history at the All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup 2025 by delivering an outstanding performance and lifting the championship trophy.

The mega event, held in Islamabad, brought together top full-contact karate fighters from across the country, and Fitness Club Haripur emerged as a dominant force.

The club’s athletes showcased exceptional skills and determination, securing five gold medals across different weight categories.

The medal winners included Mushtaq Shabab, Zakir Haider, Aman Shah, Isra Khan, and Shahroz, who impressed the audience with their technical ability and fighting spirit.

Dedicating their victories to their coaches, the athletes expressed deep gratitude to Amazai Khan and Irshad Khan for their relentless efforts and guidance, which played a pivotal role in achieving this success.

Speaking to the media, qualified coaches Amazai Khan and Irshad Khan praised their players for their hard work and discipline, highlighting the significance of this achievement.

The All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup featured the best talent from across the country, and our athletes proved that they have the skills and determination to excel at the highest level,” said Amazai Khan.

“At Fitness Club Haripur, our mission is to polish the natural talent of our youth and prepare them for national and international arenas, he added

The coaches also credited Chief of Full Contact Karate Pakistan, Arshad Jan, for his continuous support and encouragement, which has been instrumental in the club’s success.

It is because of his backing and the commitment of our team that Fitness Club Haripur continues to deliver outstanding results at every major competition,” Amazai Khan remarked.

The Oyama Challenge Cup is regarded as one of the most competitive full-contact karate championships in Pakistan, attracting elite fighters from all over the country. Fitness Club Haripur’s remarkable victory is being hailed as a significant achievement for the club and for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

APP/aqk