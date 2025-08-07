UoW Clinches Bronze Medal
Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Faiza, a Computer Science department student of the University of Wah (UoW) has clinched a bronze medal in the doubles category at the 30th Junior National Table Tennis Championship, held at POF Sports Complex, Wah Cantt.
The event, jointly organized by the POF Sports Directorate and the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, featured 10 regional teams from across the country.
Faiza’s success highlights the university’s growing presence in national-level sports and reflects the dedication and potential of its students.
APP/ajq/378
