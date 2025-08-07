Open Menu

Pindi's Swimmers In Action For National Youth Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2025 | 12:36 AM

The trials for the Rawalpindi team for the First National Youth Games 2025 have been successfully completed at the Liaqat Bagh Sports Complex swimming pool

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The trials for the Rawalpindi team for the First National Youth Games 2025 have been successfully completed at the Liaqat Bagh Sports Complex swimming pool.

According to Muhammad Sajid, the focal person for the Punjab Sports Department, the trials for Rawalpindi swimmers were finalized for the event scheduled to take place in Islamabad from September 7 to 13.

"The trials involved athletes aged 14 to 17, with the best performers selected to represent Rawalpindi in the Punjab team trials to be held in Lahore from August 12 to 16",he said.

Under the supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Wahid Ahmad, coaches Faisal Mahmood, Mahbullah Khan and Osama Sajid organized the competitions.

Syed Aamer Abbas Gilani, a swimming player, and Shahid Khan, the former in-charge of the sports complex, were also present during the event.

Muhammad Sajid, the focal person for swimming in Rawalpindi, said that 24 athletes aged 14 to 17 participated in the trials, which included butterfly, backstroke, and freestyle swimming competitions. All participants showcased excellent skills, and the top swimmers were selected to compete in the Lahore trials, with the opportunity to qualify for the Punjab team for the First Youth Games 2025 in Islamabad.

