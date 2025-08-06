Open Menu

Sports Key To Student Health: Rana Sanaullah

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stressed the significance of sports activities in student life, saying that students are not healthy if they are not involved in sports.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a Padel court at the Islamabad College for Girls F6 Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, and other officials.

Sanaullah emphasized that besides education, sports activities should also be given priority, as a student should be both mentally and physically fit. He highlighted the importance of educating women, saying that it is equivalent to educating the whole nation.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), said that the government is giving top priority to sports and has already made Padel courts in three colleges in the Federal capital, providing mind games rooms and track suits to students.

He also announced plans to construct more Padel and Futsal courts in the coming days.

Sanaullah praised Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for promoting education and healthy sports activities in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Ms. Farah Naz congratulated Rana Sanaullah and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for their initiative, emphasizing that education and health are top priorities under the Prime Minister's vision.

ICG Principal Shazia Shamim thanked Rana Sanaullah, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for the initiative, stating that ICG students will greatly benefit from the game of Padel.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the Padel court and was also presented with souvenirs at the end of the ceremony.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

2 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports