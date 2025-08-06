Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stressed the significance of sports activities in student life, saying that students are not healthy if they are not involved in sports.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a Padel court at the Islamabad College for Girls F6 Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, and other officials.

Sanaullah emphasized that besides education, sports activities should also be given priority, as a student should be both mentally and physically fit. He highlighted the importance of educating women, saying that it is equivalent to educating the whole nation.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), said that the government is giving top priority to sports and has already made Padel courts in three colleges in the Federal capital, providing mind games rooms and track suits to students.

He also announced plans to construct more Padel and Futsal courts in the coming days.

Sanaullah praised Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for promoting education and healthy sports activities in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Ms. Farah Naz congratulated Rana Sanaullah and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for their initiative, emphasizing that education and health are top priorities under the Prime Minister's vision.

ICG Principal Shazia Shamim thanked Rana Sanaullah, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for the initiative, stating that ICG students will greatly benefit from the game of Padel.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the Padel court and was also presented with souvenirs at the end of the ceremony.