Five Dead in Brazil After Light Aircraft Carrying Footballers Crashes on Takeoff

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Five people, including four footballers, died after their light aircrqaft crashed to the ground in the state of Tocantins, the Palmas FR football club said Sunday.

"A plane carrying Lucas [Meira, club president], pilot Wagner and footballers Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, crashed on takeoff at the end of the runway at the Tocantinense Aviation Association.

We regret to say that there were no survivors," the fourth-tier club said, as quoted by G1 news website.

The footballers were heading to Goiania where they were due to play Vila Nova on Monday.

Videos posted on social media from the crash site showed that the aircraft was completely destroyed during the fall.