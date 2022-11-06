UrduPoint.com

Flightline Pulls Away For Majestic Win In Breeders' Cup Classic

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Flightline pulls away for majestic win in Breeders' Cup Classic

Washington, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Undefeated Flightline pulled away in the backstretch for an breathtaking triumph in Saturday's $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic.

Jockey Flavian Prat rode the heavily favored four-year-old colt to victory in the 1 1/4-mile showdown, which capped a two-day, 14-race card worth more than $30 million at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Flightline, trained by John Sadler, left his final rival behind at the top of the final stretch and surged to an impressive triumph in 2:00.

05.

"He showed so much talent," Prat said. "We were expecting a great run from him. I thought it was one of the deepest fields but he was an all-pro.

"He broke really well. I was traveling well and he relaxed really well down the back side. I felt like I was in control the whole race."The 2-5 favorite, Prat's fourth career Breeders' Cup winning ride, left 25-1 Olympiad a distant second with Taiba (8-1) finishing third.

Related Topics

Lexington From Top Race Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

6 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.