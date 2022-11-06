Flightline pulls away for majestic win in Breeders' Cup Classic

Washington, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Undefeated Flightline pulled away in the backstretch for an breathtaking triumph in Saturday's $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic.

Jockey Flavian Prat rode the heavily favored four-year-old colt to victory in the 1 1/4-mile showdown, which capped a two-day, 14-race card worth more than $30 million at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Flightline, trained by John Sadler, left his final rival behind at the top of the final stretch and surged to an impressive triumph in 2:00.

05.

"He showed so much talent," Prat said. "We were expecting a great run from him. I thought it was one of the deepest fields but he was an all-pro.

"He broke really well. I was traveling well and he relaxed really well down the back side. I felt like I was in control the whole race."The 2-5 favorite, Prat's fourth career Breeders' Cup winning ride, left 25-1 Olympiad a distant second with Taiba (8-1) finishing third.