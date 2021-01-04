UrduPoint.com
Football: CAF Confederation Cup Fixtures

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Football: CAF Confederation Cup fixtures

Johannesburg, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :CAF Confederation Cup last 32 second leg fixtures this week (aggregate score in brackets): Playing Tuesday JS Kabylie (ALG) v US Gendarmerie Nationale (NIG) (2-1), Pyramids (EGY) v Al Ittihad (LBA) (1-0), Al Hilal Obeid (SUD) v Namungo (TAN) (0-2), DC Motema Pembe (COD) v Bravos Maquis (ANG) (1-0), Coton Sport (CMR) v Green Eagles (ZAM) (2-0) Wednesday Renaissance Berkane (MAR, holders) v Tevragh-Zeina (MTN) (0-0), ESAE (BEN) v Tihad Casablanca (MAR) (0-4), San Pedro (CIV) v Jaraaf (SEN) (1-0), Etoile Sahel (TUN) v Al Mokawloon Al Arab (EGY) (0-0), Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v US Monastir (TUN) (0-2), Orlando Pirates (RSA) v Esperanca Sagrada (ANG) (1-0), Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) v Kigali (RWA) (0-2), UD Songo (MOZ) v Napsa stars (ZAM) (0-0), Salitas (BUR) v Al Amal Atbara (SUD) (1-0), Rivers Utd (NGR) v Bloemfontein Celtic (RSA) (2-0) Entente Setif (ALG) walkover, Renaissance (CHA) did not show for first leg Note: Winners play CAF Champions League last-32 losers for group placesafp

