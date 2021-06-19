UrduPoint.com
France Held To Draw By Hungary At Euro 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:32 PM

France held to draw by Hungary at Euro 2020

World champions France needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to secure a 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest on Saturday and edge closer to the Euro 2020 last 16

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :World champions France needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to secure a 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest on Saturday and edge closer to the Euro 2020 last 16.

Left-back Attila Fiola's goal in first-half stoppage time sent a packed Puskas Arena wild but Griezmann hit back midway through the second period to send France top of Group F.

More Stories From Sports

