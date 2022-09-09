UrduPoint.com

Friday's Play In England V South Africa Test Cancelled After Queen's Death

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Friday's play in England v South Africa Test cancelled after queen's death

Cricket chiefs announced that Friday's play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Cricket chiefs announced that Friday's play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The England and Wales cricket board (ECB) said in a statement that updates would be "provided in due course".

Thursday's first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the (women's domestic) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place," said an ECB statement.

"For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course."

