GDA Organizes Jeep Rally At Harnoi, Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:19 PM

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Hazara Automotive Community Saturday jointly organized a jeep rally at Harnoi, Abbottabad in four different categories

Apart from Abbottabad, professional drivers of the Pakistan Jeep Club from Muzaffarabad and Dera Ismail Khan participated in the Jeep Rally competition.

The rally started from 9 am and continued till 4 pm where a large number of drivers participated. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz and PTI member provincial assembly Momina Basit also graced the occasion.

While congratulating the jeep drivers and appreciating their skill on the track the DIG said "From such a platform in Abbottabad and KPK the jeep rally is a positive message of peace and for the people that Pakistan is safe for sports.

" Momina Basit said that PTI Federal and provincial governments have taken steps to promote tourism, through these efforts sports activities in the province have been reinstated.

She said"Abbottabad is a unique place and important in terms of tourism, the jeep rally in collaboration with the Galyat Development Authority has provided ample opportunities to the youth."DIG Hazara and MPA Momina Basit also distributed shields amongst the top three position holders of the rally while GDA and Hazara Moto Community also presented commemorative shields to MPA Momina Basit and DIG Hazara.

