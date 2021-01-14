German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Thursday to scrap plans for staging the 2021 ice hockey world championship in Belarus, arguing that President Alexander Lukashenko would spin the event in his favor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Thursday to scrap plans for staging the 2021 ice hockey world championship in Belarus, arguing that President Alexander Lukashenko would spin the event in his favor.

"Those who are serious about their solidarity with Belarus cannot seriously want the Ice Hockey World Championship to take place in this situation.

This would be the biggest PR present for Lukashenko and a chilling signal for the protesters. I hope the organizers will see it too," he tweeted.

The Belarusian capital of Minsk will co-host the championship together with Latvia's Riga from May 21 to June 6. The Belarusian opposition has called for the world cup to be canceled after accusing Lukashenko of electoral fraud in August. IIHF President Rene Fasel admitted his was under pressure but did not want to mix politics and sport.