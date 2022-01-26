GGC Dabgari, FCW, GGDC Tangi, GGDC Bacha Khan enters into semis in Volleyball

Girls College Dabgari, Frontier College for Women, Govt Girls Degree College Tangi and Girls College Bacha Khan Peshawar took berth into the semi-finals of the Women Volleyball Championship part of the ongoing Peshawar Regional Women Sports Festival being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Girls College Dabgari, Frontier College for Women, Govt Girls Degree College Tangi and Girls College Bacha Khan Peshawar took berth into the semi-finals of the Women Volleyball Championship part of the ongoing Peshawar Regional Women sports Festival being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

DSO Tehseenullah Khan, Administrator Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Muhammad Imran Khan, Secretary KP Throwball Association, Organizing Secretary Nousheen, Najma Qazi, Amina Khan, players and officials were also present and witnessed the quarter-finals matches of the women volleyball, table tennis, badminton, handball and throwball.

In the first quarter-final Frontier College for Women defeated Government Girls Degree College Zaryab Peshawar by 3-1 in the thrilling match. The score was 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 and 29-27. It was a thrill-packed match between Government Girls College Tangi upset strong title contender Government Girls Degree College Umarzai, Charsadda by 3-1, the score was 23-25, 27-25, 29-27 and 25-20. Tangi was a set down, staged a comeback and won three consecutive sets after facing tough resistance against Umarzai Charsadda.

In the third match GGC Dabgari handed an upsetting defeat to City Gulbahar in a thrilling match stretched to four sets, the score was 25-21, 19-25, 27-25 and 25-23.

GGC Dabgari team played well and gave a tough resistance to City Gulbahar in a thrilling match.

In the last quarter-final match Girls College Bacha Khan recorded victory against Government Girls Degree College Nahaqi by 3-1, the score was 18-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-20.

Earlier, City Gulbahar defeated GGDC Charadda by 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-21 and 25-23, GGDC Tangi defeated Hayatabad No. 2 by 3-0, the score was 25-20, 25-20 and 25-21, GGDC Umarzai defeated GGDC Dargai by 3-1, the was 25-21, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-23, GGDC Dabgari defeated Hayatabad No. 1 by 3-0, GGDC Nahaqi defeated GGDC Yakakund by 3-0 and GGDC Zaryab defeated GGDC Tajo Bibi by 3-0' In the Badminton Frontier College for Women defeated Dabgari by 3-0, Bacha Khan beat Hayatabad No. 1 by 3-0 and GGDC Tangai defeated GGDC Dargai by 3-0. In the Table Tennis Hayatabad College beat Tajo Bibi College by 3-0, GGDC Dargai defeated Jamrud Girls College, Nahaqi College beat Zaryab College by 3-0, City Gulbahar defeated Babgari by 3-0 and GGDC Tangi beat Hayatabad No. 1 by 3-0.

In the Throwball, Frontier College, GGDC Nahaqi, City Gulbahar and Bacha Khan moved to semi-finals. The semi-finals, final and prize distribution ceremony of the throwball will be held on Thursday.