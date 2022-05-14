UrduPoint.com

Ghazanfar Dominates 2nd Round Of Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club exhibited great skill and temperament as he scored 70 (2-under par) to finish at the top in the second round of the FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club exhibited great skill and temperament as he scored 70 (2-under par) to finish at the top in the second round of the FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Saturday. Ghazanfar's total score of first two rounds stands at 142 (2-under par). He was followed by Lahore Garrison Golf Club's Mohammad Saqib, whose second round gross score was 73. Saqib, who along with Mohammad Asif, Haroon Rashid and Mohammad Waqar occupied the top slot at the end of the first round on Friday slipped one place down at the end of the second round with a total score of 174 (1-under par). Margalla Greens Golf Club's Syed Bilal Hussain Shah played under par as his two rounds' total score is 144. According to Honorary Secretary Federal Golf Association, I N Khokhar 50 golfers took part in the first two rounds. He said in the third round initially 40 golfers were supposed to feature but due to a tie now there will be 44 contestants. "We had decided that in the final round only 40 golfers will be vying no matter whether we receive 100 or more than those entries. But due to a tie at 40 now there will be 44 competitors.

They all will be eligible for prize money as per their standing in the event," added Khokhar, who is also the tournament director. The Championship carries a total prize purse of one million rupees.

Meanwhile, in the handicap 10 and below category of Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022, also being played at Islamabad Club Golf Course Salman Khan, who along with Noman Asghar ended the first round on Friday at gross 74 to finish second put up an impressive show to move to top at gross 71. Now, he has joined the top slot with Hamza Khattak, who ended the second round at gross 74. They are followed by Omar Khalid and Rashid Malik, who remained second and third with a total two-round aggregate gross score of 149 and 153, respectively.

The senior amateurs handicap 14 and below (55 years and above) title (net winner) was claimed by Dr Humayun. Ahmed Sajjad and Tahir Zahid finished as net runner-up and 2nd net runner-up.

Similarly, in senior amateurs handicap 14 and below (55 years and above) Ibrar Khan emerged victorious, finishing at gross 158. Tahir Zahid and M Masood ended as the gross runner-up and 2nd gross runner-up.

