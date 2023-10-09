Governor KP inaugurates Pak-Army Grand Greater Universities Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali Monday inaugurated the Pak Army Greater Grand Sports Gala involving 10,000 male and female athletes from four universities and as many colleges in six females and 10 males Games here at G.M Khattak Indoor Hall, of the Agri University here.

Chairman Campus Coordination Committee of the Games Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar, Pro VC UoP Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Haveed, Organizing Secretary of Sports Gala, and former international athlete Bahre Karam, former education Minister Prof. Dr. Qasim Jan, Sitar-e-Imtiaz, Hilal Imtiaz, VC Islamia College University, UET, Peshawar, Minister Sports, Youth Affairs and IT Dr. Najeeb Ullah Marwat, Prof. Hassan Sher, VC Swat, Arshad Ali, Secretary High Education Department, KP, Dr. Daud Jan Pro VC Agri University Peshawar and Swat, Lt. Col. Asim, Director Sports Agri University Bilal Khan, Ali Hoti (Agri University) Muhammad Ali, Director Sports UET, Muhammad Ali, Director Spots KMC, Khalid Khan, Director Education Irnum, Dir, Muhammad Akbar Khalil, Director Khyber College of Dentistry, players from four Universities and as many colleges were also present in the colorful opening ceremony.

The ceremony was started from the recitation of Holy Quran by Ziad Ali, a student of KMC, followed by the National Anthem presented by Police Band. VC Agri Peshawar Prof. Jehan Bakht presented a welcome address and thanks Pakistan Army for extending all out support. He also thanked Governor KP for his support as Chancellor. He termed such Sports Gala very important for student, both female and males. He said through this Gala students would be able to improve their overall skills.

In his speech, known educationist Prof. Dr. Qasim Jan, Sitar-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, said that in present era sports could play a key role in teaching sportsmanship ad tolerance to the youth. He lauded Corps Commander Peshawar for sensing the importance of Games in the educational institutions and extended financial support to Universities for holding this colorful Sports Gala.

Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali in his speech said that the sports teachers us to face both winning and defeat. He said only hard work would work for any victory and sports activities are indispensable for a healthy society. There is a need to promote the culture of tolerance and it is the responsibility of the government to introduce sports in schools and colleges and should provide facilities by ensuring the provision of sports facilities in universities, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said youth are the future builders of the nation for this purpose the government has taken practical steps. He also appreciated Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat for extended both financial and moral supports to the youth.

Sports activities in educational institutions is key for future success because its makes the younger general healthier. He said youth are the Ambassador of the country and a healthy youth leads to a health society. He also invited all the students’ athletes to Governor House.

Over 10,000 students male and female players are taking part in six female Games comprising Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Tug of War, Carrom board and Ludo and 10 male including cricket, squash, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tug of War and Athletics.

Teams comprising University of Agri Peshawar, UET Peshawar, ICUP and UoP, along four colleges including KMC, Khyber Dentistry College and Irnum Institute Peshawar and Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar. It is for the first time that such a Greater Grand Universities Sports Gala has been planned inside the campus with the support of Pakistan Army.

Earlier, Governor KP formally inaugurated the Games in a colorful opening ceremony through a badminton event at GM Khattak Indoor Hall of the Agri University, which was fully decorated. The students’ athletes showed great enthusiasm with cheering and dancing by largely mesmerizing the sitting spectators.