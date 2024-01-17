Hadaf College Wins Inter-College Athletic Meet Trophy
Two promising athletes Asad Khan and Ibrahim Jan guided Hadaf College Peshawar with their outstanding performances in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Inter-College Boys Athletic Championship being played at Kohat Sports Complex’s Tartan Track on Wednesday
Former international athletes and Director General Sports BISE Peshawar Manzar Khan, Samin Jan and Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and former national athlete Mariyyah Samin, coaches Hadaf College Zafraz Khan, Senior Coach Abid Khan, Syed Jaffar Shah, officials and players were also present.
Asad Khan also claimed the fastest athlete when he grabbed gold medal in the 100m sprint, 200m and silver medal in 800m while Ibrahim won gold medal in 1500m and 5000m by guiding their team to win the overall trophy with 60 points. Another athlete Kashif Khan claimed gold medal in shot put and discus throw.
Talking to APP, Ibrahim Khan said that he would try his best to win back more medals in the All Pakistan Inter-Board Competitions as I am a long runner and my true events are 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m.
He also lauded his coach Zafran Afridi, his father and mother, former national athletes, for their support in making this possible and won back two gold medals.
Asad Khan on this occasion also appreciated his coach, Principal of the Hadaf College for their support and said that they would give best performances in the forthcoming Pakistan Board Athletic Meet.
Hadaf College took first position with 60 points, followed by Islamia College Peshawar with 17 points, Superior College Peshawar with third position scored 15 points, Pak Turk got fourth position with four points, Govt Degree College Ekka Ghund with three points, PMDC Dalazak with one point took fifth and sixth position respectively.
Earlier, in the 5000m Ibrahim Jan of Hadaf College Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Adnan of Hadaf College and Khalid Khan of PMDC Dalazak Road, in the shot put Kashif claimed gold medal, followed by Junaid Khan of Hadaf College and Asad Khan of Islamia College Peshawar.
In the most thrilling 100m sprint race Asad Khan of Hadaf College Peshawar won the gold medal, followed by Waleed of Islamia College and Abubakkar of Hadaf College. In the 4X400m relay race, the team comprising Asad Khan Zaid, Sanan and Rafiqullah of Hadaf Khan won gold medal, followed by Salman, Rehan, Ayaz, Dawood Khan of Superior College Peshawar took silver medal and Pak Turk team including Iqrar Khan, Najeeb Ullah, Abbas Khan and Saad took bronze medal respectively.
Asad Khan was later on declared as the best athlete with the chief guest Manzar Khan giving away medals and trophies to the position holders athletes along with Mariyyah Samin Jan, Samin Jan, Abid Khan, Syed Jaffar Shah. The other results of the different events as under: -
Result:
5000m
Ibrahim Jan Hadaf College
Adnan Hadaf College
Khalid Khan PMDC Dalazak Road
Shot Put
Kashif Hadaf College
Junaid Khan Hadaf College
Asad Ullah ICP
100m
Asad Khan Hadaf College
Waleed ICP
Abubakkar Hadaf College
Javelin throw
Muhammad Bilal Hadaf College
Siraj Uddin ICP
Waleed Khan ICP
400m
Asad Khan Hadaf College
Zaid Khan Hadaf College
Waleed ICP
800m
Dawood Super College Peshawar
Asad Khan Hadaf College
Shoukat ICP
Discus Throw
Kashif Hadaf College
Shakir Hadaf College
Asad Ullah ICP
200m
Asad Khan Hadaf College
Waleed Khan ICP
Saad Rehman Pak Turk
4X400m Relay
Asad Khan, Zaid, Sanan, Rafiqullah (Hadaf College)
Salman, Rehan, Ayaz, Dawood Khan Superior College Peshawar
Iqrar Khan, Najeeb, Abbas, Saad (Pak Turk)
1500m Ibrahim Hadaf College
Dawood Khan Superior College
Ayaz Khan Superior College Peshawar
