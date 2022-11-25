IIHF Reprimands Russian Ice Hockey Federation Over Ethics Code Violation

The Disciplinary Board of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) reprimanded the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) for violating the organization's code of ethics, according to the IIHF website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The Disciplinary board of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) reprimanded the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) for violating the organization's code of ethics, according to the IIHF website.

In March, the IIHF announced that the organization's ethics council would consider information that the RIHF had sent instructions to Continental Hockey League (CHL) clubs to support Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"The Deciding Panel of the IIHF Disciplinary Board has sanctioned the Russian Ice Hockey Federation with a reprimand for violations of the IIHF Ethics Code. The nature of the reprimand is that the Russian Ice Hockey Federation was obliged to be vigilant of the conduct of the teams and leagues under its jurisdiction, that it failed to do so and that in future, it must be vigilant and take immediate action to ensure that this type of conduct does not go unaddressed and unchecked again," the IIHF said in a statement.

In February, the IIHF Council suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from international competitions indefinitely in the wake of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. The teams have already missed the 2022 World Cup in Finland. In addition, IIHF deprived Russia of rights to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.