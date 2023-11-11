IIUI School Mirpur Campus hosts annual sports festival

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) School Mirpur Campus hosted its annual sports festival on Saturday at the Muslim Hands Austroturf Football Ground

MIRPUR [AJK]: Nov 11 (APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Nov, 2023) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) School Mirpur Campus hosted its annual sports festival on Saturday at the Muslim Hands Austroturf Football Ground.

The event, which lasted over six hours, featured a variety of sports and games, including a 100-meter race, tug of war, relay race, and spoon and lemon race.

In her address at the ceremony, Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza highlighted the school's curricular and co-curricular activities, and praised the students' creativity and innovation.

Chief Guests Rao Adil Mahmood Khan, Secretary Transport (Retd) AJK Government and Altaf Hameed Nizami, veteran Kashmiri writer and Analyst, emphasized the need for individual and collective efforts by both teachers and parents to eradicate illiteracy and raise the literacy rate in the country.

Mrs. Imran Mirza also elaborated on the school's future plans to deliver quality education aligned with the needs of the modern era.

The school students presented performances including running, March past, national songs, and the national anthem.

They also participated in events that showcased their curricular and co-curricular activities.

In their speeches, Director Rao Atique ul Amin Khan and Vice Principal Mrs. Maria Attique Khan stressed the importance of eradicating illiteracy from the country and expressed their confidence in the ability of professionally trained teachers to achieve this task.

Speakers including the Chief Guest A H Nizami urged the school to make stringent efforts to produce quality nursery students by extending requisite quality education at the very beginning of their educational career.

The academic staff, including the Sports trainer Waqas Ahmed, Attiya Tauqeer, Sarah Ishafaq, Amna Atiq, and Sidra Ahmed, lauded the outstanding performance of the students in the games.

At the end of the event, the Principal gave away medals and shields to the students in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The students who secured distinctions included Ashas ul Amin, Ainoor asim, Dania furqan, Adeera, Affan khan, Ayesha noor, Muhammad Ali, and Shehriyar shah.