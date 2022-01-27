UrduPoint.com

Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System Opens Its Doors In Dubai With First Training Session

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its doors in Dubai with first training session

Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas launched his ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System” in Dubai earlier this month with his first training session at the High Performance Centre here

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas launched his ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System” in Dubai earlier this month with his first training session at the High Performance Centre here.

Established in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and Fursan Hispania FC, which is helmed by former Spain international football star Michel Salgado, the program is dedicated to honing the skills of aspiring young goalkeepers from the UAE and the region, and developing specialised training programs for goalkeeping coaches.

Announced in September last year, the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System held its first clinic in Dubai on January 21 and 22, with Casillas conducting the training sessions and workshop in person. More than 42 young goalkeepers, aged 7-18, attended the clinic and received participation certificates from the Spanish goalkeeping legend.

The UAE is the first country to incorporate the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System, which is one of many initiatives and programmes launched by Dubai Sports Council to develop Emirati football talents, including the ‘Future Goalkeeper’ and ‘Future Striker’ programs.

The Council is working with ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System’ and Fursan Hispania to develop UAE-specific programmes, which include an elite programme that caters to goalkeepers from the UAE’s football leagues as well as goalkeepers from other Middle East and North Africa leagues.

WEEKEND EVENTS

The ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System’ clinic was one of several sports events that took place in Dubai last weekend, and a number of exciting events are on the schedule for the coming weekend as well with the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic topping the list.

The 33rd edition of the DP World Tour event will see world No 2 and reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Paul Casey battle the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, among others, on Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course before the winner is crowned on Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Apex Swimming Championship on January 29; the HSBC Mini and Youth Rugby Festival will take place at The Sevens Stadium on January 28-29; the Dubai Heat 1 of the UAE International Aquabike Championship will take place off Al Shorooq Beach on Saturday; the Desert Palm X-Country Runs will also take place on Saturday, at Desert Palm; and the Deira Islands will host the JLL @Deira Triathlon on Saturday and the Giant Duathlon on Sunday.

Related Topics

Africa Football World Sports UAE Dubai Young Spain Middle East January September Sunday Event From Mini Real Madrid

Recent Stories

US Naval ships Whirwind, Squall arrive at Karachi ..

US Naval ships Whirwind, Squall arrive at Karachi port

30 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 88,816 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 88,816 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

31 minutes ago
 Bizenjo approves recruitment on 5,210 vacant posts ..

Bizenjo approves recruitment on 5,210 vacant posts

31 minutes ago
 Ukraine says national guard serviceman detained af ..

Ukraine says national guard serviceman detained after shooting

32 minutes ago
 Philippines' GDP grows by 5.6 pct in 2021

Philippines' GDP grows by 5.6 pct in 2021

32 minutes ago
 European stock markets sink at open after Fed meet ..

European stock markets sink at open after Fed meeting

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>