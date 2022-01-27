Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its doors in Dubai with first training session

Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas launched his ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System” in Dubai earlier this month with his first training session at the High Performance Centre here

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas launched his ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System” in Dubai earlier this month with his first training session at the High Performance Centre here.

Established in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and Fursan Hispania FC, which is helmed by former Spain international football star Michel Salgado, the program is dedicated to honing the skills of aspiring young goalkeepers from the UAE and the region, and developing specialised training programs for goalkeeping coaches.

Announced in September last year, the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System held its first clinic in Dubai on January 21 and 22, with Casillas conducting the training sessions and workshop in person. More than 42 young goalkeepers, aged 7-18, attended the clinic and received participation certificates from the Spanish goalkeeping legend.

The UAE is the first country to incorporate the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System, which is one of many initiatives and programmes launched by Dubai Sports Council to develop Emirati football talents, including the ‘Future Goalkeeper’ and ‘Future Striker’ programs.

The Council is working with ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System’ and Fursan Hispania to develop UAE-specific programmes, which include an elite programme that caters to goalkeepers from the UAE’s football leagues as well as goalkeepers from other Middle East and North Africa leagues.

WEEKEND EVENTS

The ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System’ clinic was one of several sports events that took place in Dubai last weekend, and a number of exciting events are on the schedule for the coming weekend as well with the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic topping the list.

The 33rd edition of the DP World Tour event will see world No 2 and reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Paul Casey battle the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, among others, on Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course before the winner is crowned on Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Apex Swimming Championship on January 29; the HSBC Mini and Youth Rugby Festival will take place at The Sevens Stadium on January 28-29; the Dubai Heat 1 of the UAE International Aquabike Championship will take place off Al Shorooq Beach on Saturday; the Desert Palm X-Country Runs will also take place on Saturday, at Desert Palm; and the Deira Islands will host the JLL @Deira Triathlon on Saturday and the Giant Duathlon on Sunday.