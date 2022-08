Independence Day celebrations enter final stages in Karachi

The 75th Independence Day celebrations have entered final stages in all districts of Karachi under the patronage of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Independence Day celebrations have entered final stages in all districts of Karachi under the patronage of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

Several matches were decided in Jashan-e-Azadi Tennis Tournament at Karachi Club on Saturday.

In men's single Laraib defeated Ahail Imran, Rohab defeated Rubin Das, Usman Ahmed won from Hammad Kashif, Timur Kashif defeated Abdul Razzaq, Ashan Ahmed won from Shamir, Shahzad Ali from Aman Zain, Abdul Razzak from Aeb Imran, Rohab from Zaid Zaman, Sameer Zameer from Hasan Malik and Rohab won from Laraib.

While in men's doubles, Asad and Ali defeated Shami and Abbas, Saleem and Razi defeated Nadeem and Paras.

Additional Commissioner Dadlo Zohrani, Assistant Commissioner General Abid Qamar Sheikh, Commissioner Karachi's sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tennis Tournament Organizing Secretary Ali Mansoor Zaidi and others were present on the occasion.