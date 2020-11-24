Inter-Club volleyball tournament begins in Kohat

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) ::An Inter-Club Volleyball Tournament got under way in Kohat district in connection with the Inter-Club competitions organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association.

The Association's Vice President Faqir Muhammad Awan inaugurated the tournament. In the opening match, Amjad Club defeated Mudassar Club 25-23, 23-35, 25-18, 18-25 and 25-19. In the second match, Orakzai Club defeated Mengal Club 25-18, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-17. In the third match, Usman Club defeated Zara Mela 25-19, 25-17, 16-25. In the fourth match, Shakeel Club Dara defeated Muslimabad Club 25-16, 25-21, 17-25 and 25-18.

On the other hand, Peshawar Inter-Club Championship Sadat Club defeated Dhera Club 3-0, Ali Mohammad Garhi 3-1 in the second match, Aka Khel Club defeated Ibrahim Club 3-1 while Omar Club defeated Aman Club 3-0 to qualify for the next round.

Secretary KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani said that a series of Inter-Club competitions has been started in all the districts of the province with the aim of promoting volleyball at the grassroots level and bringing out new talent.

Competitions have been held in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which good players have emerged who will be trained under qualified coaches. He said that the President KP Volleyball Association Ejaz Ahmed was taking special interest in the promotion of volleyball which was the reason why the schedule of Inter-Club competitions in all the districts has been prepared and implemented.