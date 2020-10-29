Inter district hockey tourney in Dec: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput on Thursday announced that "Commissioner Karachi Inter District Hockey Tournament" would be organised in December

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput on Thursday announced that "Commissioner Karachi Inter District Hockey Tournament" would be organised in December.

In a meeting with a delegation of Karachi Hockey Association which called on him at his office, the Commissioner said that the organising committee of the tourney would comprise of members from hockey association and all deputy commissioners.

Sohail Rajput said that hockey grounds in all districts of the megalopolis will be made functional.

He said to restore hockey sporting, it was mandatory to restore the grounds and to train the youngsters. In this connection, he said, the hockey association must play its role and the city administration would provide all possible support to the hockey association.

The Commissioner Karachi directed the deputy commissioners for the renovation of the grounds in their districts concerned.

The delegation included Olympian Hanif Khan, President of the Association Gulfraz Khan, Secretary Haider Hussain and others.