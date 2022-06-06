UrduPoint.com

Inter-Regional Futsal Championship In Mansehra From Jun 11

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Inter-Regional Futsal Championship in Mansehra from Jun 11

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Inter-Regional Futsal Championship will be played in Mansehra from June 11 to 12, Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association Moeen Uddin told media men here on Monday.

He said all arrangements had already been done well in time for the smooth conduct of the Inter-Regional Futsal Championship where a total of 15 Regional teams including merged tribal areas would participate.

Moeen Uddin said that out of the Inter-Regional Futsal Championship, a team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be selected for the forthcoming National Futsal Championship to be played in July this year in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mansehra June July Media All From

Recent Stories

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

8 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

23 minutes ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

2 hours ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.